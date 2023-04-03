Usher Raymond was crowned the king of April Fools' Day after pulling a hilarious prank on his fans

The star had attendees at the Dreamville Festival jumping with joy when he announced Beyoncé Knowles as his surprise act

Usher stood for some seconds, seemingly signalling for Beyoncé to walk up to him before announcing that he was joking

Usher had a brutal prank up his sleeve for his unsuspecting fans. The star was among the singers who graced the stage at the Dreamville Festival.

Usher pulled an April Fools' Day prank on his fans during a performance. image: Getty Images.

Usher pranks fans during Dreamville Festival performance

The My Boo hitmaker was among the singers lined up to perform at the festival. He paused his set to give a special announcement.

According to HuffPost, Usher told his fans he was about to bring a special guest to the stage. He noted that he had spoken about the surprise act during the interviews he did before the performance.

The Dreamville Festival attendees went wild when the Yeah! singer announced Beyoncé as the surprise act.

"I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” the R&B icon said from the stage at Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé."

Usher then pretended to be signalling for Beyoncé to walk towards him. He walked off stage as if to look for the Irreplaceable singer. The OMG hitmaker returned to the mic and announced that he had pranked the crowd. He said:

"April Fools."

