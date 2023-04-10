Weeks after his first son's demise, actor Yul Edochie has deleted Instagram posts of his second wife, Judy Austin and their son

A look at his Instagram showed he also deleted the post he shared this year, as the most recent post on his page is a promotional one

The actor's latest action has sparked reactions from netizens, as many expressed concern for him

Although Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie is yet to return to social media since he lost his first son and second child a few days ago, however, some recent actions on his Instagram page have caused a buzz.

A look at Yul's IG page showed he has deleted all Instagram photos of his second wife and actress Judy Austin and their son.

Yul Edochie takes new action on his IG page. Credit: @yuledochie @judyaustin1

While he still has photos of his first wife, May Yul Edochie, a post he made in April 2022, where he publicly announced a new son and a second wife, has also been deleted.

Not stopping there, every post he shared this year, including the one of him celebrating Judy on her birthday in January 2023, has also been deleted.

He also removed his display picture from his page.

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's action

Many expressed concern for the actor, while others said he should have taken the action a long time ago.

See their comments below:

lindadavidpende:

"God heal him."

sandy_coco__:

"Yul just used his hand to ruin his perfect family . Polygamy is not an option at all."

tobi.neri:

"Pain resets your brain ."

jessysdome_:

"He should just divorce her abeg,it's not a do or die affair,he can still be in the boy's life,it changes nothing."

veevogee:

"No matter what first wife is always the first. Don’t take another woman’s place. There’s a reason why they’re called “strange Women”, they bring strange things with them."

official_mirababe:

"His eyes don Dey clear small small ."

benbills007:

"Let’s wait and see what happened before saying anything but for sure,Udo adiro."

zadimforbes01:

"Medicine after ......"

Yul Edochie spotted at the Police station after son's death

Yul Edochie was spotted in public days after the news of his first son’s demise hit social media.

Legit.ng sighted pictures of the mourning actor as shared by controversial Instagram blogger, Tosin Silverdam.

According to Silverdam, the former presidential aspirant was spotted at the Ogombo police station, where he allegedly filed a report about his son’s death.

