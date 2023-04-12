One Canadian lady danced to a popular TikTok sound in South Africa, and she seemed to be a hit with viewers

The lady did the necessary moves effortlessly as she got down to the popular beat that had the TikTok app in a chokehold

South Africans who found the video were happy to let the lady know whether or not she was doing it right

A Canadian woman joined many others in a South African dance trend. The lady made a dance video to a sound that took Mzansi TikTok by storm.

A Canadian woman did an amapiano dance which was a hit with South Africans. Image: @kacyrondeau

The trendy dance is to an amapiano beat and provides convenient instructions for the moves. People were delighted to see the lady from overseas do her thing.

Dancer from Canada joins in on South African TikTok trend

A Canadian lady, @kacyrondeau, who has previous viral dance videos, made another amapiano TikTok. This time she used a popular sound where a TikTok creator calls out instructions on how to do the routine.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amazed by Canadian woman

Many people thought the lady had a fantastic sense of rhythm. South Africans love dance videos, and this lady was a hit.

emile van rooyen commented:

"Lets go."

Sinenhlanhla Zikalala commented:

"Listen, nailed it. Zanele you killed it."

hlengi090 commented:

"I’m taking you to groove."

Njabs commented:

"Let us organise a gig in our country and we will invite you to come dance. I think SA will approve."

Jess commented:

"Please, I love you!"

