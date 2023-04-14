The Ghanaian woman who shouted "Ei father Bernard" in a video that has since gone viral has been spotted in Ghana

A Titkoker caught up with her and asked her to explain herself, but she looked shyly at the camera and seemed amused by the question

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video and described her as innocent since she could not understand how much of an internet sensation she had become

Ghanaian video, "Ei Father Bernard", which went viral on the internet, featured a woman throwing herself into a grave and landing on the coffin of a reverend father who was yet to be covered with sand.

The story gained popularity online with netizens finding the story behind the woman's action and what influenced her decision to jump on his coffin funny.

In the trending video, a TikToker who knew her personally asked her why she said, "Ei Father Bernard". The innocent-looking woman, whose name was not immediately known, seemed unaware that her voice had gone viral on the internet. She simply smiled and made some inaudible sounds.

The viral TikTok video, which was sighted on April 13th, 2023, on popular blogger Sammy Kay Media's Instagram page, was initially posted on TikTok by (@kalybos_de_debaterjunior).

See the video of the woman being asked about viral Father Bernard audio

Some Ghanaians reacted to the viral video of Woman behind viral "Ei Father Bernard" sound

sweet_lolipop commented:

You people should give her money for making sad moment for everyone Laugh

myhighestlyf commented:

So dem try aaa go search am

trishananadwoa commented:

Aahhh she didn’t follow father Benard again Eeiii

