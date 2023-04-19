Two enthusiastic university students went viral on TikTok with their super high-energy dance routine

The friends got a dancing bug and let loose in their pyjamas while on campus at the University of Mpumalanga

Online users flooded the comments to express how they loved the way the two friends got their groove on

Two friends decided to have some fun on TikTok. The pair's dance break got over half a million views.

Mpumalanga University students danced in their pyjamas, and people loved it. Image: TikTok/@beautickah_bee

The duo thoroughly entertained many people. The chaotic energy between the two ladies was fascinating for many online users.

University of Mpumalanga students get 500k views for dancing

Two students were dancing in a TikTok video by @beautickah_bee. In the clip, the young women were in their pyjamas while doing their energetic dance routine on camera.

Watch the footage below:

Chaotic dance for TikTok people leaves people amused

South Africans always enjoy a good dance video, and these girls amused people. Peeps loved the clip as the friends were a certified vibe.

_yoMØchill_ commented:

"Mood till further notice."

Enviousofamo commented:

"Y'all won the challenge."

Moss Al Fayed commented:

"This dance looks spiritual. God will decide if it's righteous or not."

Kat commented:

"You had me from the first back kick."

Lindt_Kubheka commented:

"Yho, no ways I can't stop laughing."

