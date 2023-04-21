The recent unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail convertible, rumoured to be commissioned by Jay Z and Beyoncé sparks excitement among fans on Twitter

Fans express awe and admiration for the car's unique design and personalized features

Mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing concerns about value, practicality, and aesthetics

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Beyoncé and Jay Z's car sends Twitter abuzz. Images: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The recent unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail convertible, rumoured to be commissioned by Jay Z and Beyoncé, has caused a stir among fans on Twitter. As news of the $28 million luxury vehicle spread, fans took to social media to share their thoughts and reactions.

The Carters' multimillion-dollar whip

@DailLoud posted the car with the caption:

"Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is worth over $28,000,000 "

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fans react to the car

Some fans were in awe of the extravagant car, with comments like:

@electronzap who said:

"Why are so many people stealing Kias when there's cars like that?"

"@Liiife9 who tweeted:

"A car picking you up in your own color way (Jay-Z blue) is insane."

It's clear that the Boat Tail convertible has left an impression with its unique design and personalized features.

However, not all fans were impressed. Some expressed concerns about the value and practicality of the car.

@kalothe1 said:

"Value dropped 5 mil as soon as it left the lot"

@ArthurIzzi said:

"That better be bulletproof, laser-proof, and have more gadgets than the Batmobile. Can't be possibly worth that kind of ."

There were also some humorous reactions, with fans making jokes and references to Jay Z and Beyoncé's music, such as:

@flexiey7 saying:

"N****s in Paris"

@kingsman_tm tweeting:

I"'m worth pennies."

It's clear that the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail convertible has sparked a wide range of reactions among fans on social media.

Some fans even speculated about the future of such luxury vehicles, with comments like:

@legendisarmani:

"In 5 years, these are going to be considered normal cars that everyone drives."

This reflects the ever-evolving landscape of luxury automobiles and how perceptions of opulence and exclusivity can change over time.

Beyoncé and Jay Z celebrate 15 years of marriage

In a previous article, YEN.com.gh reported on the five times the Carter's served looks.

The power couple who have 56 Grammy Awards between themselves tied the knot at a secret wedding ceremony on 4 April 2008, The Sun reports. Beyoncé has admitted that there have been some cheating scandals in their union but the two are happily married with three children Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za