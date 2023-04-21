Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son is already making headlines for his stylish looks and fans love for him

The 11-month-old star whose name has not yet been revealed recently had social media users when he rocked a designer outfit

The little star was spotted out with his pregnant superstar mother rocking a green velvet Fendi jacket and Gucci Horsebit Boots

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Rihanna's son is already making fashion statements in the showbiz industry. The tiny tot who turns one next month was recently spotted looking stylish.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son stunned their fans with his stylish look. Image: @badgalriri

Source: UGC

The world may not know his name yet but Rihanna's son is already at the top of the best-dressed celebrity babies.

Rihanna steps out with son looking stylish in denim outfit

We know Rihanna loves fashion so we can't expect anything less from her son. The star has been blessing her fans with glimpses of her 11-month-old son and peeps love it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to Hollywood Life, Riri recently stepped out with her baby boy while they were in Paris. The stylish mother looked dope as usual, rocking a denim-on-denim outfit that exposed her baby bump and saucy legs.

Rihanna's son causes a buzz with green Fendi jacket and cute Gucci black boots

Although Rihanna looked hot, the attention was on her son who also looked stylish. The tiny tot who celebrates his first birthday next month rocked a cute green velvet Fendi jacket. Page Six reports that he also pint-sized pair of Gucci Horsebit Boots that retail for R11k.

The mother and son duo were reportedly headed for a family dinner while in Paris. The streets have been buzzing with comments on Riri and A$AP's boy's fashion.

Rihanna shows off adorable son in 4 Twitter viral pictures

In more entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that Rihanna flaunted her cute son on social media and had many people in their feelings about how cute the baby is.

Riri gave birth to her son in 2022, and the bundle of joy is fathered by A$AP Rocky. The Umbrella hitmaker seems to enjoy motherhood as she announced during her Super Bowl performance that she's pregnant again.

Rihanna recently took to Twitter to share four photos of her son sitting outside on grass surrounded by bunnies. According to People, the images were taken over the Easter weekend, and Riri was excited to spend her first Easter with her baby.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za