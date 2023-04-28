Rihanna recently confirmed that she has been cast to star as Smurfette in the upcoming The Smurfs movie

The singer who is currently expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky said she will be voicing Smurfette in the rebooted film

Social media is awash with mixed reactions from fans who are calling for the Diamonds singer to release her highly anticipated album

Rihanna is slowly coming back to the showbiz industry after a long hiatus to focus on her business empire and family.

Rihanna has revealed that she will feature in 'The Smurfs' movie as Smurfette. Image: Getty Images

The singer had her fans jumping with joy when she revealed that she will feature in The Smurfs movie as Smurfette.

According to Variety, the pregnant star shared the news when she surprised fans during the Paramount Pictures presentation at the 2023 CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week.

The business mogul who looked chic in a denim outfit took to the stage and shared the news. She joked about how she wanted to get the Papa Smurfy role but failed. She said:

“I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but It didn’t work out.”

Entertainment Tonight added that Riri will be one of the producers as she will write and perform original songs for the Paramount Animation movie.

A look at Rihanna's previous acting roles

This is not Rihanna's first acting gig. The star has graced several productions before. According to Sky News, the Rehab hitmaker featured in Battleship, This Is the End, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Ocean's 8 and Guava Island.

Rihanna's fans react to the news that she will feature in The Smurfs movie as Smurfette

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from the singer's followers. Many said the star should focus on releasing new music before embarking on new projects.

@aadrit01 wrote:

"She's doing anything & everything other than releasing the album."

@firelrd_zuko commented:

"Rihanna, Demi Lovato, and Katy Perry all voicing Smurfette at one point is quite iconic."

@yjustking added:

"Ok, she doing all of that but not dropping that album."

