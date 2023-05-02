A Nigerian lady identified as Tosin got netizens gushing as she finally introduced her Oyinbo boyfriend to her mum

The lady said she was nervous about taking her Irish lover to her mum, but that nervousness was soon replaced with a surprise

She shared a video showing the surprise that hit her as her boyfriend and her mother got along like acquaintances

It was a lovely moment for an Irish man named Kieron as his Nigerian girlfriend took him to see her mother.

His bae, identified as Tosin, captured the whole moment on camera, saying she was so nervous but joked that Kieron and her mum had been friends in another life.

She took her Irish boyfriend home. Photo Credit: @kosinfinityandbeyond

Source: UGC

Her joke stemmed from how Kieron and her mum's first meeting panned out. In a TikTok clip she shared, the man was seen dancing in their home with her and her mum.

The next scene showed him dressed in a native attire as he graced a Nigerian function and the last scene had him dancing while on a video call with her mother.

Tosin remarked that it was always destined to be.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Sally22 said:

"Awww your mom is lovely."

Vanessa Obeng991 said:

"Please how can I also get mine."

CJ 2021285 said:

''This is too cute I love it."

Her Excellency said:

"I know you lie. You have a whole nose ring and was scared. tell me mommy reaction to the nose piercing."

ezirimbukkymartins said:

"So beautiful. wish to get an Irish hubby too. They are nice people."

Grainne Bracken-paul said:

"Your mam is beautiful! obvious where you got your beauty!"

Msperfumelush said:

"The facetime call heart be still. She was hyping him I can tell They're so cute."

Oyinbo lady takes her Nigerian boyfriend to her family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an Oyinbo lady had taken her Nigerian boyfriend home and introduced him to her family.

The Polish lady stated that though she knew the young man was far from home, she wanted to do everything to make him feel at home.

In a clip that has gathered thousands of reactions, the lady showed off her man. After arranging dishes for the family members on the table, they all sat and had a good time. While the family interacted with the young man, they listened to a Burna Boy song on the TV.

Source: Legit.ng