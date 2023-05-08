Swizz Beatz's $500 000 gift to Alicia Keys has stirred up a conversation on gift-giving in relationships

Swizz admits that he doesn't think Alicia liked the car and speculates that it's because she's not the flashy type

Twitter users have shared mixed reactions, with some questioning the need for approval when gifting and others noting the car's less-than-stellar design

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Swizz Beatz's lavish gift to his wife Alicia Keys, has raised some eyebrows. Images: @aliciakeys

Source: UGC

Swizz Beatz’s $500 000 (R9 million) gift to his wife, Alicia Keys, has raised eyebrows and generated a lot of buzz online. The music producer had purchased a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 designed by the late Virgil Abloh, which he unveiled to his wife and the world through a video on Instagram.

Swizz Beatz's $500,000 Maybach for Alicia Keys

Complex reports that in a recent conversation with Angie Martinez, Swizz expressed doubts about his wife's reaction to the gift, saying that he did not think Alicia was too fond of the luxury vehicle.

@Blackmillions_ shared the video on Twitter, in a tweet captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Alicia Keys doesn't like the $500K Mercedes Maybach designed by Virgil. Her husband Swizz Beats bought it for her. She acted surprised but left the car at the dealership & never picked it up."

People react to Swizz Beatz's luxurious gift to Alicia Keys

Swizz acknowledged that Alicia is not flashy and may have been hesitant to drive the car in public due to the attention it would attract. People across the net couldn't help but note Keys' expressions as they commented:

@Livinrentfree_ said:

"Does she have to like every gift she receives?"

@D_Princehakim said:

"This guy missed the mark on buying his wife a car that he thinks she would like but I promise you he has many relationship advice for ordinary people."

@lotyslove said:

"Don’t buy me something like this without my approval, first. Cars are like shoes, they’re very personal."

@KingKvmal said:

"Sounds like rich people's issues and I’m too poor to understand "

@DepartmentOfIn7

"Well yeah, the car looks ugly as hell. The only time I'd get caught in that car is when I'm taking it somewhere to sell it."

@Jayforce said:

"Everyone could see she didn’t like it… Neither do I.'

@captain_is_cool said:

"He got that gift for him 'kinda like it's both ours'."

Viral Photo of West African Hunters' Jacket Selling for N2m

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a photo of a West African hunters' jacket that has gone viral, with the unique design and retro appeal attracting widespread attention.

The jacket, which features intricate cowry embellishments and interesting patchwork, is reportedly selling for up to N2m ($4,500).

The photo has sparked debate around cultural appropriation and the ethics of profiting from traditional designs

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za