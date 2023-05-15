Hilda Baci has made a name for herself as she recently broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking by an individual.

Interestingly, cooking isn't the only thing that Baci is a big fan of; looking fashionable at all times seems to be another passion she has.

Hilda's ability to effortlessly blend tradition with modernity is something that is not hard to see.

And it goes without saying that if she wasn't busy cooking her way into the books of history, she'd make an exceptional fashionista.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights five times she slayed in African wear.

Check them out below:

Look 1: Hilda Baci rocks mono sleeve dress

Here, the chef showed off legs and soem shoulders in this double-strap one-shoulder sleeve dress.

The mini dress featured a sweetheart neckline and hugged her curves beautifully.

Look 2: Hilda Baci sports Kente top

Here, she sports a chef jacket made with beautiful kente fabric.

She paired the look with black leggings and packed her hair to the back.

Look 3: Hilda Baci dazzles in Kente dress

In another nod to the people of Ghana, Baci slays in his form-fitting vibrant Kente dress.

The look featured an illusion plunging neckline with a feather hemline, and short sleeves.

Look 4: Hilda Baci dons Isiagu dress

Here, the beautiful chef represented the Igbo tribe in this stunning thin-strap dress made from Isiagu fabric.

The look featured also featured a vibrant red ankara print making up the ruffle end of her hemline.

Look 5: Hilda Baci in asoebi ensemble

In this photo, she looked like a beautiful brown goddess in this gorgeous asoebi ensemble.

Like the first look in this article, this mini dress featured a double-strap one-shoulder sleeve lace corset bodice top.

