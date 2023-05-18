Johnny Depp was an emotional man during the Cannes Film Festival as his fans showed him love

The actor strutted the red carpet and was met with screams and cheers from his adorable fans, who have always stood by him

The red carpet event was the first time for Depp to walk a red carpet since his highly publicised defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard

Celebrated actor Johnny Depp has received a standing ovation for his new movie during the Cannes Film Festival.

Johnny Depp gets emotional at the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Getty Images.

Depp, man of the people

When he got to the red carpet, the actor was met with photographers and fans who ushered him with screams and cheers.

When he got to the red carpet, the actor was met with photographers and fans who ushered him with screams and cheers.

As he sat in the theatre ahead of his new movie Jeanne du Barry, the thespian had a befitting reception from his fans.

The crowd cheered him on as it was Depp's big comeback to the screens

Variety reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had a standing ovation that lasted for 7 minutes.

In the video, he held back tears as the crowd cheered. Fans were scared of the effects the accusations and the publicised defamation trial would have on him.

Depp had been kicked out of Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean saga.

His come to the screens while in France was one of a kind, and the actor seems to have come back bigger and better.

Johnny Depp wins defamation case

In June 2022, Johnny Depp won the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and will be paid a hefty amount.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was to be awarded KSh 975 million, and his lawyers left the courthouse smiling.

The jury found favour in the actor's lawsuit and that Amber's 2018 op-ed was defamation against him.

Depp got emotional and told the court that they had given him his life back after years of allegations.

He noted he pursued the case for his kid and the people who still believed in him.

