Davido has set social media ablaze after he shared a video of American singer Chris Brown and Poco Lee

From indications, the Unavailable crooner flew the dancer out to meet Breezy, as he is fondly called

Fans are hopeful that Davido has something cooking as he jumped on the Unavailabe challenge with Poco and Brown, who took the shine

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

American singer and songwriter Chris Brown took the Unavailabe challenge to an effortless level as he danced beside Davido and Nigerian dancer Poco Lee.

According to reports, OBO flew the Nigerian dancer out to meet Chris Brown, who is also famous for his epic dance moves.

Davido flies Poco Lee to meet Chris Brown Photo credit: @davido

Source: UGC

In a video shared on his page, Poco Lee was seen on a basketball court dancing to Davido's Unavailable, and he was shortly joined by the singer Chris Brown.

They danced to the song, and according to fans, Chris Brown effortlessly won the round.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Davido captioned the video with:

"Had to bring together two of the most fire dancers from two different worlds. GUESS WHO?! UNAVAILABLE challenge STILL goin’ ! Just ask the family ❤️⏳"

Watch the video below:

Here's another video of Chris Brown and Poco Lee

Netizens react to Davido's video

callme_frodd:

"Chris Brown - Christopher Mbonu. Knew this guy back then o. This life chai."

mohofafrica:

"Follow who know road but hold your change oh. Ask Pascal (The big belle Chief Priest)"

__adesolaa:

"my favorite thing about Davido has to be his steadily putting people on! GOAT for a reason!"

hott_galz:

"Chris brown is a proper 9ja boy normally "

kvng_breezey:

"See as Chris Brown make this unavailable challenge dance look so easy❤️"

bleetary_zw:

"Why did Chris Brown kill it like that "

wilsonosara_art:

"Chris just Dey do am effortlessly."

joelxclusive:

"Why do I feel like Chris brown about to jump on this for a remix. "

thetoluamisueffect:

"Chris took that personal "

Davido reveals how much he charges for features

Nigerian international singer and DMW label owner, David Davido Adeleke, opened up on how much he charges for a feature.

During a new interview on TheBootlegKev podcast, Davido revealed he charges $100k (46 million in naira) depending on his closeness and relationship with who is involved.

The DMW label boss, however, hinted about not charging for features in the past as he said, "I charge now."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng