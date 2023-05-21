Hilda Baci went to church on Sunday, May 21, to appreciate God for how she was able to cook for over 100 hours

The record breaker said that God's grace saw her through the moment and got her much love from Nigerians

As the Nigerian chef spoke on the altar, there were excited screams from church members

Famous Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has gone to church to give all glory to God for all the grace she enjoyed during her cooking challenge.

While on the altar, the intelligent lady appreciated God for the peace she enjoyed during the cooking period. The chef said no amount of PR from her team could have given the love she had. A part of her testimony went:

"...been able to get to that 100 was a miracle."

Hilda Baci thanked God for the all-round grace that she enjoyed. Photo source: @hildabacicooks

Hilda testified to God's grace in the church

She ascribed all her success in breaking the cooking record to God. Videos posted on Hilda's insta stories showed the moment church members screamed as she approached the altar. The love for her was much.

Many Nigerians who reacted to her testimony video on Twitter praised her more.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

@AridunnuFunmi said:

"Only God deserve all the praises."

@jack11ug said:

"It was not easy but u made it at last."

@nagash_OG said:

"It’s incredible! No bathroom breaks?"

