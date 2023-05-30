Megan Thee Stallion and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku have sparked dating rumours after they were seen together at a wedding

The pair allegedly attended Lukaku's teammate Lautaro Martinez's beautiful and elegant wedding in Como, Italy

Social media users are convinced that the two stars are a couple following Megan's breakup with rapper Pardison Fontaine

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media users are convinced that Megan Thee Stallion and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku are an item. The two were recently spotted attending Lukaku's teammate's wedding in Italy.

Megan Thee Stallion and Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku are allegedly dating. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku get the internet buzzing after sparking dating rumours

Twitter users are still trying to piece together how American rapper Megan Thee Stallion made it to Lautaro Martinez's wedding as Romelu Lukaku's plus-one.

According to Marca, the pair were spotted getting cosy at the star-studded wedding in Como, Italy. The dating rumours come after Megan reportedly parted ways with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine after dating for more than two years.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The two have remained mum following the dating rumours.

Megan Thee Stallion fans surprised she has allegedly moved on from Padi with Romelu Lukaku

As expected, netizens had a lot to say after Meg and Lukaku's pictures went viral. Reacting to a post shared on Instagram by The Shaderoom, many said they were shocked that Megan has already moved on from Padi.

@alexandra.jenai said:

"Did I miss the Pardi and Megan break-up saga??"

@juju787 added:

"She’s literally just sitting at a table with people and here you guys go…"

@poppinista noted:

"Someone send me the update on her and Pardi bc I’m obviously behind tf is going on ."

@spicemelange wrote:

"This math ain’t adding up. So because she sitting next to somebody they dating. "

@shes.so.cxld commented:

"Y’all dragging it, you’ve never been seated beside a stranger at a wedding? Pardi probably couldn’t make it. Stop reaching "

Amerado denied Delay dating rumours

In more entertainment news, Amerado previously said that he was happy to have had Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay as a friend.

He added that she barely opened up to anyone but was able to open up to her and discuss personal matters with him.

The rapper added that she likes him, and that was why she did the things she did to help his career, and he would forever be grateful for that.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za