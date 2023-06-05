Drake got social media users talking when he posted a video wearing yellow and blue nail polish on his pages

The popular rapper's fans dropped hilarious jokes when they came across the videos of their fav with coloured nails

Many social media users said the God's Plan rapper should not wear nail polish while others said he looked hot

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake is charting social media trends for all the wrong reasons. The star sparked reactions online after fans spotted him wearing nail polish.

Drake sparked reactions after sharing a video wearing nail polish. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Drake roasted for wearing yellow and blue nail polish in trending video

Drake shocked fans when he painted his nails with bright yellow nail polish. The rapper also had blue nail polish on his left pinky finger.

According to XXL, the Canadian rapper showed off his new manicure in a video shared on his favourite betting app, Stake on 3 June 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The star, who is always in the media for his music or fashion surprised fans when he wore nail polish for the first time.

Drake's fans not feeling star's painted nails

Fans headed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rapper's fashion accessory. Many admitted that they were not feeling the rapper's painted nails.

@NTMARAJ commented:

"The princess of rap is serving "

@minajkimani added:

"Happy pride month from Drake to y’all."

@tomtomgr_ said:

"Pride month had a huge effect this year on mrs Drizzy ✨"

@badbihhbey commented:

"The way he hand to clasp his hands and check his phone just to show his little gel manny."

@lTsNoTLinG noted:

"Lmao I got flashbacks to that YouTube boxing match with Bryce Hall."

'That's So Raven star discloses exes signed non-disclosure agreement before dating

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Actress Raven-Symoné starred as Raven Baxter, a teenager in the popular 2003 sitcom.

That's So Raven The TV star opened up on her previous relationships, stating she had her partners sign an agreement barring them from speaking of their escapades.

She finally married her sweetheart Miranda Pearman-Maday, whom she said also signed the agreement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za