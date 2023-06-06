Kim Kardashian Trolls Sister with T-Shirt of Her Surrounded by 5 NBA Players Ex-Boyfriends
- The Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to making headlines, and this time it's Kim Kardashian who has caught everyone's attention.
- In a recent playful jab at her sister Kendall Jenner, Kim took to social media to share a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt featuring Kendall surrounded by the faces of her five NBA ex-lovers
- This move by Kim has sparked a flurry of reactions and discussions among fans and followers of the famous family
Reality star Kim Kardashian has teased her sister Kendall Jenner with a playful jab by wearing a t-shirt featuring the model and her exes.
Kim's t-shirt troll
Kim, known for her sense of humour and her knack for teasing her siblings, took a playful dig at her supermodel sister Kendall by sporting a unique t-shirt.
The SKIMS founder was rocking a messy bun while shooting a TikTok video with her eldest daughter North West
The shirt prominently displays Kendall's face, humorously encircled by the faces of her five former NBA player boyfriends.
Kendall Jenner's NBA ex-boyfriends
Kendall Jenner's dating history has often made headlines, especially when it comes to her relationships with high-profile NBA players.
The t-shirt features the faces of her five exes, including Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, and Devin Booker.
Each player represents a chapter in Kendall's romantic life, adding an intriguing layer to the shirt's humour.
According to Daily Mail, the words 'Kendall Starting Five' were printed on the t-shirt.
Fans and followers of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been quick to respond to Kim's playful stunt.
Social media exploded with comments, memes, and discussions surrounding the t-shirt.
Some praised Kim's sense of humour, calling it a brilliant move, while others speculated on the dynamics between the sisters and the underlying message behind the gesture.
Watch the clip here:
Kim says Kanye's acts are more detrimental to their kids
In other news, Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, said Ye's shenanigans would be more detrimental to their kids than her explicit tape.
The Kardashian's season premiere started with a bang as Kim weighed in on her ex-husband, Kanye West's behaviour.
The SKIMS founder believes Kanye West's shenanigans could be damaging to their four children one day.
