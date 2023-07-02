Media personality Blakk Rasta has vehemently criticised rapper Sarkodie's alleged response to Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie released a song allegedly directed at the actress in response to an accusation that he refused to accept responsibility for pregnancy with her 10 years ago

Blackk Rasta's remarks, posted in an Instagram video on UTV, gathered various views from many online users

Ghanaian on-air personality Blakk Rasta has heavily descended on Sarkodie over his alleged response to Yvonne Nelson in the rapper's new song, Try Me.

According to the 3FM show host, Sarkodie denigrated womanhood through his choice of lyrics and counterclaims directed at the actress over her pregnancy neglect allegations against the rapper.

Blakk Rasta desires sanctions against Sarkodie

Speaking with other panel members on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, July 1, Blakk Rasta said he would have stripped the rapper of all his ambassadorial deals if he had the power to.

"If I had my own way, I would strip Sarkodie of all his ambassadorial deals and ban his music for looking down on womanhood," the presenter said on the live telecast show.

The media star stated that he expected Sarkodie to address the issues between him and the actress in the manner expected of a celebrity.

The video of Blakk Rasta's submissions on the United Showbiz posted to UTV's Instagram account generated varied reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Blakk Rasta

People shared varied thoughts in the comments section, but many were against the comments of Blakk Rasta.

Nanaba_spirito commented:

Mo b3 tena TV so keka nkwasiasem. Go and ban him eerr. Mtweew concert.

Executive.ent.ltd posted:

Blakk Rasta is frustrated and depressed, and disappointed in his career.... so let him talk.

Iyke_newton said:

Tsw… look at the inane man, too….sia kwa, you think u are right? ohemaa_ajoa.

King_majorzymmt posted:

This man is talking rubbish.

Ohemaa115 commented:

Blakk Rasta, no wonder your music career ended in your bedroom, covetousness, envy nkoaa.

Benjamingodson44 said:

Blakk Rasta, you're biased towards Sarkodie. If a man writes a book and names all the ladies he slept with, would u say the same?

Dr_hc_freeman said:

Not long ago, was it not the same Black Rasta insulting Efya live on his show, Went ahead to say things about Nana Aba Anamoah? That is hypocrisy at its best... Smh

Wil.liaams commented:

Then your music should instead be banned.

Wil.liaams said:

Black Rasta, your song is on the way coming.

Background

The actress Yvonne Nelson launched her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Peduase Valley Resort, where industry players, friends, and the media were there to support her.

Among many revelations, the acclaimed actress and producer published that she had to terminate a pregnancy at some point because the unborn child's father, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, refused to accept responsibility.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the rapper released a diss track with invectives in response to the actress' accusations.

Jessica hails Yvonne Nelson over new book

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media star Jessica Opare-Saforo praised Yvonne Nelson after the actress released her controversial book.

The former Citi FM presenter lauded the actress for her growth and accomplishments in Ghana's film industry.

