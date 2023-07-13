Ghanaian singer Becca is very public about her healthy lifestyle in keeping her body in shape

A video of Becca's workout routine started a conversation about gym experiences and the fitness journey

Many lauded her for her tenacity and grit towards working out studiously

Ghanaian singer Rebecca Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly known as Becca, showed her fans how she maintains her toned figure.

A video of the singer spending time in the gym testifies to the source of her trim, curvaceous figure.

In the footage, Becca sweats it out with exercises, targeting her glutes and calves in various squat positions.

Although Becca has stood a step back from music for a while, the singer is building her empire, including a luxurious spa in the affluent suburbs of East Legon.

In October 2019, she welcomed her first child with her Nigerian husband, Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel, after marriage in a beautiful ceremony in August 2018.

After birth, the actress's recovery to her known slim-thick figure was miraculous. But after watching her workout video, many have agreed that she deserves all the benefits of her healthy lifestyle.

Peeps react to Becca's workout routine and trim figure

Many hailed Becca for working hard to achieve her lovely figure. Some shared their not go good gym experiences as they drew inspiration from the singer.

Fa hips no hooki me

When the camera is on you dea you will do aaaa like you not tired, but you are tired

Adwuma kese3 paaa o ❤️

Ohh wow. Becca, you do all, some of us, the more we go to the gym, the more our stomach becomes big. Oh God, why me?

Becca bags a Masters's degree from UPSA and emerges as the overall best student

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Becca reacted as she delivered the Valedictorian speech for being the best student in her graduating class.

The Ghanaian songstress graduated with a Master's in Brands and Communication from UPSA.

In the trending video, Becca became emotional as she delivered the graduation speech on behalf of her classmates.

Well-wishers poured in to congratulate the singer for her recent achievement.

