Tima Kumkum Marries: First Photos And Videos From Adom TV Presenter's White Wedding Emerge Online
Adom TV and Hitz FM presenter Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, is walking the down aisle.
The broadcaster and her partner, Dominic Duodu, are currently having their white wedding.
First images from Tima and Dominic's wedding have just made their way online showing beautiful scenes.
Tima Kumkum's father walks her down the aisle
One of the videos shared by events blogger @wedwithmcb showed the bride arriving at the wedding in the company of her father and her bridesmaids.
Tima's father, who returned to Ghana in 2021 after a 20-year stay in the US, looked cheerful as he walked her down the aisle.
Groomsmen at Tima Kumkum's wedding sing for her
A second video also showed scenes at the church auditorium with the groomsmen seated and rocking identical political suits
The groomsmen happily sang the popular 'we are taking the girls away' song by Aka Blay
Tima Kumkum and husband 'chop' love
In another video, Tima was spotted in loved-up moments with her husband as they posed for some pictures.
The couple who had their traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, July 13, 2023, could not have enough of each other
