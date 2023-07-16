Actress Tracey Boakye Ntiamoah and her husband donned breathtaking outfits to the wedding of presenter Tima Kumkum

The media personality and her significant partner exchanged vows in a beautiful white wedding on Saturday, July 15, following their traditional marriage

The Instagram video showing the wardrobe choices of Tracey Boakye and her husband has received views and compliments

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye Ntiamoah and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah rocked stunning ensembles to the wedding of media personality Tima Kumkum.

Born Cynthia Tima Yeboah, Tima Kumkum and her significant partner climaxed their traditional wedding with a lavish white ceremony on Saturday, July 15.

Tracey Boakye and her husband rock glorious outfits to Tima Kumkum's wedding. Photo credit: tracey_boakye.

Source: Instagram

The film star adorned a one-hand straight dress styled with glittering stones while her husband rocked Agbada to complement her look.

Tracey Boakye shares video

The mum of three and entertainer took to her vibrant social media account to share a video accentuating their wardrobe choices for the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''Forever ❤️ …… @frank_badu_ntiamoah ….. #francey22 Congratulations once again @iamtimakumkum,'' she caption the Instagram video.

Fans of the actress who took to the video's comments section showered them with compliments.

Watch the video below:

Watch the wedding video of Tima Kumkum and her hubby below:

Reactions to the video of Tracey Boakye and her husband

Fans swoon over Tracey Boakye and her husband

Awuahevelyn8 posted:

Boss lady.

Magdan59 said:

This is lovely ❤️❤️❤️....so beautiful.

Bennijay_littles commented:

Very beautiful ❤️❤️.

Boatjuliana reacted:

Beautiful ❤️❤️.

Gladysquarmie3 posted:

Wow, you look good .

Charly_dgh commented:

Very beautiful ❤️.

Miss_philipa said:

This is Beautiful chai.

Pretty_amanful commented:

You look beautiful in your dress ❤️❤️may God bless your home congratulations

Paulina.sis.3 said:

Your designer is so good, don't change it.

Tracey Boakye and her husband's birthday donation

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Tracey Badu Ntiamoah and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, donated valuable items to charity as the latter marked his birthday.

The couple spent time with the children and caregivers at the Cherubs Children's Home as Badu Ntiamoah attained a new age on Tuesday, June 6.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of the items they presented to the residents of the charity home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh