Abedi Pele: Dede Ayew And His Father Pose With Swag In New Photo, Fans Call Them Owners Of Black Stars
Black Stars captain Andre 'Dede' Ayew and his father Abedi Pele Ayew have given daddy and son goals.
In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dede and his father were spotted twinning in white outfits.
While Dede wore a sleeves top over a pair of shorts, Abedi Pele, who is the father of Dede and two other football stars, rocked a white t-shirt over a pair of shorts.
Both of them matched their looks with sunglasses while the legendary father added a baseball cap to complete his combination.
The photo was shared on the Instagram page @blackstarsofghana with the caption:
"Father & Son vibes ❤️✨ “The Maestro” Abedi Ayew Pele & Captain Andre Ayew ."
Black Stars fans hail Abedi Pele and Dede Ayew
