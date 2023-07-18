Black Stars captain Andre 'Dede' Ayew and his father Abedi Pele Ayew have given daddy and son goals.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dede and his father were spotted twinning in white outfits.

While Dede wore a sleeves top over a pair of shorts, Abedi Pele, who is the father of Dede and two other football stars, rocked a white t-shirt over a pair of shorts.

Abedi Pele has three sons playing football including Dede Ayew @andreayew10

Both of them matched their looks with sunglasses while the legendary father added a baseball cap to complete his combination.

The photo was shared on the Instagram page @blackstarsofghana with the caption:

"Father & Son vibes ❤️✨ “The Maestro” Abedi Ayew Pele & Captain Andre Ayew ."

Black Stars fans hail Abedi Pele and Dede Ayew

The photo

