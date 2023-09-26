Gospel musician Ernest Opoku Jnr has criticised his exes for talking about their private relationships on social media

The father-of-two stated that Ghanaians should judge him because he is also a human being, not an angel

In the trending interview, he also spoke about his poor upbringing before he became a famous artiste

Ghanaian musician Ernest Opoku Jnr has commented on his past relationship with Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye on the Delay Show.

Tracey Boakye, Frank Badu Ntiamoah and Ernest Opoku Jnr rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @traceyboakye and ernestopokujnr

Source: Instagram

The gospel artiste confirmed that he dated the famous actress for a year until they parted ways, but he didn't specify the reason for the breakup.

Ernest Opoku talks about his relationship with Tracey Boakye

Reacting to Tracey Boakye's comments about his sexual prowess, the fashionable and wealthy musician disclosed that,

If someone is a gospel singer, it doesn't mean he or she is an angel. I am also a human being. People think musicians can't even urinate in public. I was hurt when she made those comments about me. I am a man, and I can perform well in bed.

Watch the video below;

Ernest Opoku opens up about dating and his spiritual life

The host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, quizzed Ernest Opoku if he still has the grace to touch lives through his song ministration. In his response, the hitmaker said

People who still follow my ministry know what God can do in their lives. People make mistakes, but we must atone and ask for forgiveness of sins.

Some of the women I dated have shallow minds. If they didn't come out to talk about our relationship, nobody would have known. So when Ghanaians hear about your relationship issues they begin to judge you but I am also a human being just like you.

Watch the full video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh