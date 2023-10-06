D-Black, in an interview with OK FM, revealed that the late Castro made Seihor originally as a diss song to Chatter House

The rapper said at the time, Castro was angry with the organisation as he felt cheated out of an award he felt he should have won

According to D-Black, Castro wanted him to do a verse on the song as well and address Chatter House, but he managed to talk him out of it

Ghanaian rapper D-Black, in an interview with Ok FM, made a revelation about the story behind the hit song Seihor. He disclosed that the late musician Castro had initially composed the track as a diss song directed at Charter House, the organisers of the Vodafone Music Awards.

D-Black and Castro

Source: Facebook

During the interview, D-Black explained that at the time when Seihor was made, Castro was harbouring deep resentment towards Charter House. He believed that the organization had unfairly denied him an award he genuinely deserved at the VGMAs that took place prior to 2014.

D-Black mentioned that Castro had been determined to use the song as a weapon to voice his discontent and disappointment with Charter House.

D-Black, who was close friends with Castro and a respected artist himself, further revealed that Castro had initially wanted him to contribute a verse to the track that would specifically target Charter House.

However, D-Black managed to persuade Castro to reconsider this aggressive approach. Instead the pair came up with what Ghanaians know as Seihor, which was one of the biggest songs on the Ghanaian airwaves in 2014. The song also featured Kofi Kinata, which was a breakthrough moment in his career as it put him in the spotlight even more.

Ghanaians react to D-Black's revelation

Efisah said:

d black be some OG. Nice revelation

Cooking With Ante Mansah commented:

I overheard this story in 2014, the first time I visited Sammi Blaq's studio in Dansoman seven great. I'm very happy you're mentioning him today.

user4684105276764 reacted:

Castro be legend….westside till we die

