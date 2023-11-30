Hajia Bintu has caused a stir on social media with new photos as she celebrated her birthday on Thursday, November 30

The social media influencer rocked a daring black outfit revealing her much famous shapely figure

Her looks in the birthday photos sparked massive reactions online

Social media users are urging Hajia Bintu to disclose her actual age after she released new birthday photos.

Bintu, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah, turned a year older on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

In celebration of her birthday, Bintu inundated social media platforms with a series of captivating photos, showcasing herself in a stunning outfit that left little to the imagination.

Hajia Bintu is celebrating her birthday Photo source: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

The alluring pictures have stirred a buzz online, featuring her in a provocative dress that highlights various aspects of her physique.

The photos had Bintu rocking a daring black outfit which only covered her bosom to the upper part of her thighs. With her legs crossed, she held a pack of inflated balloons while posing for the camera.

Sharing the eye-catching photos, the social media influencer and beauty entrepreneur captioned:

“Today is a new day and a new beginning. I am thankful for all that I have been given. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME .”

Hajia Bintu's birthday photos spark reactions

Social media enthusiasts flooded her comments section with birthday wishes, expressing their admiration for the celebrated personality. But there were some who were interested in her age.

shenique said:

“Happy birthday gurl ❤️”

kafui_smart_the_genius_m.c said:

“Where the party dey madam? .”

_therealwiseman._ said:

"Have a thrilling one"

However, amid the birthday cheers, one particular fan, iamemily, couldn't help but add a request to their well wishes:

“Hip hip hip hurray How old are you now.”

Hajia Bintu shakes social media with new video

Meanwhile, Hajia Bintu, in a recent video, wore a tight mini-dress that brought out her voluptuous curves, eliciting reactions.

The TikTok star wiggled her body as she danced to the popular South African tune Bheba and had many drooling.

Many pointed out that Hajia Bintu was growing thicker and prettier by the day, expressing admiration for her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh