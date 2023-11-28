Seniorman Layla, in a video, was captured by a young man who spotted him driving a new Range Rover in the streets

The man hailed Layla as he passed and shared the video on his TikTok page, sparking questions from Ghanaians

Many wondered if the skit actor was the owner of the vehicle and expressed surprise at him driving the luxury vehicle

Popular skit actor Seniorman Layla has left Ghanaians in awe after being spotted cruising in a brand-new 2021 Range Rover Sport. The unexpected encounter was captured by a young man standing by the roadside, who later shared the footage on TikTok.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed a happy Layla confidently behind the wheel of the sleek Range Rover. The man who took the video hailed Layla as he cruised by, expressing admiration for the luxurious vehicle.

The video has sparked curiosity among Ghanaians, prompting many to question whether Layla was the owner of the high-end car. Some folks wondered if the comedy scene in Ghana was lucrative enough to enable Layla to afford the vehicle.

The 2021 Range Rover Sport, driven by Layla, is a symbol of luxury and status and comes with a hefty price tag of approximately GH¢ 800,000.

Seniorman Layla gets Ghanaians asking questions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Tam Thricker said:

Aswear people are saying it’s not his so Ghanaians kraa why his a comedian so he no fii buy range aah do you think wat is on de media is their lifes

๛___ ๛ commented:

Eiii gemie dey pay oh odi saa ah to range

ISO PELE reacted:

Aswear the car is for him i know Layla paaa not joking

Churches said:

Low key low key they get money oo

Kalybos shows off Range Rover

In another story, a video showing the final moment of Kalybos' preparation for his wedding has gone viral.

In the video, the actor flaunted a customised Ranger Rover and a Mercedes Benz, which had the initials of his and his wife's name.

Many people who saw the video have congratulated Kalybos on his union.

