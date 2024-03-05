Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei has spoken about the power of the mind

According to him, the human mind is so powerful that pastors play on it to 'heal' the sick

He spoke while appearing on the Mastering Your Mindset series on the Konnected Minds podcast

In a recent instalment of the Mastering Your Mindset series on Konnected Minds, hosted by Derrick Abaitey, Ghana's prominent blogger and publicist, Kobby Kyei, delved into the intricate workings of the human mind.

Kyei's profound insights illuminated a captivating aspect of human psychology, focusing on how beliefs and suggestions can significantly impact our well-being.

During the engaging discussion, Kobby Kyei shed light on a common yet intriguing phenomenon often observed in religious settings.

He pointed to how some pastors utilise what he described as a "trick" to facilitate healing, citing examples where congregants are instructed to drink water as part of healing rituals, with an emphasis on adding faith for the healing to materialise.

The award-winning blogger emphasised that pastors effectively tap into the mind's potential to trigger healing processes within their bodies by nurturing faith and belief in individuals. This exploration into the intersection of faith, suggestion, and healing underscored the profound influence of mindset on physical well-being.

The Mastering Your Mindset series on Konnected Minds is renowned for delivering valuable and thought-provoking content to its audience. By fostering meaningful conversations on diverse topics such as mental health, entertainment, and counselling, platforms like Konnected Minds offer individuals a space to delve into varied perspectives and deepen their understanding of the human experience.

Kobby Kyei's illuminating episode serves as a testament to the enriching discussions facilitated by platforms like Konnected Minds, providing audiences with insights that transcend conventional boundaries and delve into the intricacies of the human psyche.

Kobby Kyei constructs zebra crossing at Sowutuom

Meanwhile, Kobby Kyei, with the help of the Norwegian embassy, recently constructed a zebra crossing for the people of Sowutuom.

This comes off the back of his Respect Zebra Crossing campaign, which has been endorsed by Nana Ama McBrown, to raise awareness to alert drivers to pay heed to the zebra crossing.

Kobby Kyei started the Respect Zebra Crossing campaign last year and has had support, which is causing a positive impact on Ghana's road.

