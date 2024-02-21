Comedian Code Micky has called out what he described as economic struggles in Ghana in a funny video

He said some Ghanaians have resorted to eating only twice per day to survive in the current situation

His video has sparked a debate online as many bemoan their struggles

Comedian Code Micky has made a video in which he called out Ghana's economic predicaments.

He explained how some people are surviving.

Code Micky in pics. Photo: @code.micky

Source: Instagram

Code Micky said Ghanaians are surviving by using an exciting eating formula. According to him, some people will wake up at dawn to cook beans, popularly known as "gobe" in Ghana. He claimed that light breakfasts such as tea and porridge cannot sustain people's hunger. They'd eat heavy beans as early as 4 am until they got to work.

Micky added in the video that such people cannot concentrate at work because the food makes them inactive. Later in the day, they'd go out to eat heavy kenkey with pepper, making them even more dizzy than before.

Micky said such workers are highly prone to corruption because they can barely focus on their work; hence, they randomly assign monies to the wrong accounts.

Watch the video here.

Netizens laugh at Code Micky's jokes

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

katakyie_hebert_obeng wrote:

Naaa code, you are too much.. much love from the States ❤️

starwanzy15 wrote:

i laugh saaaaaaaa

kofi_obeng wrote:

Obi a wadi banku ne mako ne obi a watae atedua ntokwa de3, gyes3 obi a watae abete3 n3b3tumi apata o

kingsley571 said:

God bless you for putting smile on our faces❤️

heyitsmanuel wrote:

Seinnn and corruption are natural twins

retonorio_dos_santos said:

New Voice Over

kweku_panda wrote:

Story of my life it’s not funny

Code Micky Calls Out University Girls Who Practise Bad Hygiene, Video Evokes Laughter

YEN.com.gh reported that Code Micky called out some tertiary students who keep bad hygiene in their hostel rooms.

He said the ladies who usually practised that habit were from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, the University of Ghana, and the Accra Technical University.

Source: YEN.com.gh