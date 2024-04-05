Black Sherif dropped a new song titled Shut Up on March 5, 2024, and the tune has got many Ghanaians excited

The musician shared an earlier snippet of the song on his social media page, creating anticipation for the song

Many Ghanaians have praised the powerful vocals of Black Sherif on the song, sharing their admiration for his immense talent

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has released his much-anticipated single, Shut Up. The song has since sparked excitement among Ghanaians, with many praising the powerful vocals of the young musician.

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif Photo Source: black_sherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif had earlier shared a snippet of the song on his social media page. In the video snippet, Sherif was in his studio as he recorded and sang the song and asked fans to anticipate its release. This move had Ghanaians eagerly waiting for the full release.

Fans flooded the comments section of Sherif's video, expressing their excitement and praising the musician's vocals.

Upon its release, Shut Up did not disappoint and lived up to the expectations of many fans. Netizens have been in a frenzy since the song dropped.

Black Sherif excites many with new song

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BenopaOnyx1 said:

That song is so perfect In recent times, it’s the song I’ve been eagerly anticipating after Otan, Overlord and now Shut Up

the_law_himself said:

Blacko’s Shut Up will top Ghana’s Apple Music Top 100 list by close of day.

keembobo quoted some lyrics:

“If i wanna be something of course i ma be it, Win win there’s no competition, we no play the soul that seal it, One man no fih do am finish”

natioonn saidL

I hope you know blessings upon you. Everything about Blacko is just beautiful. Until now I still don’t have your favorite. Every one of them is fire

Fameye and Patoranking new song

In another story, Fameye has released Sober, which features Nigerian musician Patoranking and is currently available on various streaming platforms.

Recently, Fameye dropped a teaser of the song, whetting the appetite of his fans, who have been waiting for its full release.

The musician's publicist, Empress Nita, opened up to YEN.com.gh about the collaboration and explained the message behind the song.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh