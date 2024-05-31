A koko vendor in a video that surfaced on TikTok surprised many Ghanaians as she spoke very refined English while selling

In the video, the koko seller rattled fine English as she served a customer, communicating in a friendly manner

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were impressed by how articulate the porridge seller was and praised her

A Ghanaian woman who sells koko by the roadside has gone viral on TikTok for her command over the English language.

The video showed the vendor’s eloquent English as she interacted with customers while selling her porridge.

The vendor could be seen engaging with her customers in a friendly and professional manner; her refined English, in the eyes of many people, did not match her environment. The fluency and confidence with which she spoke have left netizens impressed.

Comments from Ghanaians on the video have been very positive, with many expressing their admiration for the vendor’s language skills. Aside from her proficiency in English, her warm and engaging customer service also caught the eyes of many social media users on TikTok, who hailed her.

Koko vendor wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Amazia_Melanin _Rich said:

She’s a very nice woman always like this. Lols makola mrkt area. She

Loïs commented:

Her voice though and the accent is so authentic… Zongo burger baby

Aba Boatemaa said:

This koko is one of the best at Accra central

mesh_shack4 commented:

She’s so lovely.. I’ll just go buy everyday even if I don’t want to eat… Just to be called Bby

Ramiel said:

Ago wey she no call me baby ahh ago vex oo

mesh_shack wrote:

She’s so lovely.. I’ll just go buy every day even if I don’t want to eat… Just to be called Bby

Lady speaks English

In another story, a lady who knows how to speak using different accents showed off her incredible oral skills in a TikTok video.

The lady who nicknamed herself Jessica Accents spoke in 10 different accents during a single conversation.

Among them were the British, Indian, French, American, Jamaican and Kenyan accents.

Source: YEN.com.gh