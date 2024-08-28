Safo Newman, in a video, looked fashionable as he rocked a white shirt, black jeans and black sneakers to the

The singer has often been criticised for his fashion sense but seemed to put more effort into the outfit

Safo Newman rocked his trademark beanie hat long-sleeve black and grey top, pairing it with matching side pocket pants

Singer Safo Newman has caught attention with a new video where he showed off a stylish outfit.

Safo Newman changes his fashion style in new video.

Sometimes criticised for his fashion choices, Newman took a different approach in this appearance, opting for a more fashionable look.

In the video, Newman wore a long-sleeve black and grey top paired with matching side-pocket pants and black sneakers. The combination sparked reactions from social media users. Some were impressed, while others felt he could do better.

Safo Newman also wore his signature beanie hat. In recent times the musician has tried to switch up his fashion style.

Safo Newmna sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Koby Smart said:

"for me paaa de3 i prefer him wearing kente and local traditional wear than this drip"

Ohemaaveronica124 wrote:

"I think Sarkodie should draw him closer and teach him the vibes"

jayklaz commented:

"oooo Ghana to encourage and push people to the top....they always want to bring you down....some comments are really bad"

Koby Smart said:

"buh if he wears face mask he'll be dhope oo like how skyface was doing"

Nana_UK wrote:

"He is trying to join the highlife steeze but deep inner I still see Pentecost elder things😂"

𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓡𝓸𝔂𝓪𝓵 𝓞𝓷𝓮 said:

"Hardcore driper 🔥😂steeze level 💯😂"

QuelzGh wrote:

"who dress him the top and down doesn't make sense"

Nanette Oni Daniels said:

"drip yaaye. steeze,composure and face yamatu😂"

