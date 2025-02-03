Spendilove in a video she shared on her TikTok page looked gorgeous as she rocked brand-new braids and a colourful outfit

The beautiful actress had her audience laughing as she mimicked a funny sound on TikTok and pulled it off perfectly

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians admired how fine the actress looked and found her video hilarious

Ghanaian actress Spendilove Acheampong has impressed fans with a new TikTok video where she showed off fresh braids and a colourful outfit.

Kumawood actress Spendilove looks beautiful in a new video. Photo source: spendilove

Source: TikTok

The young Kumawood star, who gained fame as a child actress, entertained her audience by perfectly mimicking a funny TikTok sound.

Many Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, praising her beauty and humour. The comments section was filled with admiration, with fans noting how much she has grown over the years.

Spendilove started acting at around six years old and has featured in several Kumawood movies. Now in her early twenties, she completed her final year at Aduman Senior High School.

Despite not featuring in many high-profile movies recently, she has been maintaining her social media presence.

Spendilove Acheampong sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

stubbornvirgin99🥰said:

"Sister spendy i have been looking for u saaa. Love u sis i pray one day i will see u."

Ruth amoako Gyampa commented:

"Eeiii the young shall grow ampa, spendilove you of yesterday...boi."

Nhana Ahrma reacted:

"Eiiii so where did my body pass, this girl, we all grew up together ooo but is like she is my mom, eiii God why.😂"

YAA_RITA said:

"Surviving in Ghana🇬🇭 is not easy at all. Someone online wants to sell a fridge with no door to me, he's convincing me to use curtain.😂💔"

MIN.ODEHYIE BA CLEMENT said:

"Eiii eye asem ooo eii Ghana all you need is your bundle.😅"

f.s__naa commented:

"Why did I have to watch it more than twice??😂her facial expressions."

francisdarko788 reacted:

"Emma aba kesiee aduro nkoaaa daakye asem hmm."

Salford said:

"Herr😂.I didn't recognize her until I looked at the user name."

Source: YEN.com.gh