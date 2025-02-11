YOLO actress Serwaa Opoku Addo, who is now known as Nana Yaa Woodward, has now joined the international shipping company, Maersk

YOLO actress Serwaa Opoku Addo, who is now known as Nana Yaa Woodward, has announced that she has joined the international shipping company, Maersk.

Former actress Nana Yaa Woodward lands role at Maersk. Image Credit: @nanayaa_woodward

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Opoku Addo lands new job

The former actress who played the role of Irene in the hit series YOLO, took to her Instagram page to make the announcement.

The YOLO star who married her American lover dropped a beautiful picture on her Instagram page as she made the announcement.

The outfit she wore to report to work was a stylish white long-sleeved cardigan and a pair of blue skinny jeans. She wore her orange reflective safety vest over her cardigan.

Mrs Woodward's ID card, which she flaunted in the pictures was around her neck and hung in front of her, while beaming with a smile.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she expressed excitement about joining Maersk. She noted that she landed the role of a Human Resource People Advisor at A.P. Moller-Maersk.

"I’m happy to share that l’m starting a new position as Human Resource People Advisor at A.P. Moller - Maersk! #newbeginnings #newyear #humanresources #logisticsservices #peopleservices"

Pictures of Serwaa at Maersk

YOLO star, Nana Yaa Woodward lands new job with Maersk. Image Credit: @nanayaa_woodward

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Serwaa's new job

Seasoned actress and YOLO star Fella Makafui, renowned blogger Kobby Kyei, and several others thronged to the comment section to congratulate her.

Others dropped heartwarming messages for her as they wished her all the best in her new job at Maersk.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Nana Yaa's announcement about her new role at Maersk:

kobby.kyei said:

"Congratulations."

nadia_gyimah said:

"Congrats my love 🎉🎉."

_sinare said:

"The way you have done serious ni dierr.. Adey fear🤣🤣🥰."

kapomusic said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉."

bel.amoah_ said:

"Congratulations Babe❤️ 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 Welldone!"

iamphawzie said:

"Congrats 🍾🎉🎈 dear."

kwekuhagan2017 said:

"Best wishes and congratulations! Blessings! 🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️."

YOLO star Serwaa Opoku Addo lands new job with BMW in US

YEN.com.gh reported that YOLO star Serwaa Opoku Addo now known as Nana Yaa Woodward landed a new role with the BMW Group in the US as a Customer Relations Specialist in February 2024.

Mrs Woodward after getting married to an American man, took to her Instagram page to announce her new role with photos.

The photos shared by Serwaa, who was known as Irene in the YOLO series, excited her followers, including fellow YOLO actress Fella Makafui.

Source: YEN.com.gh