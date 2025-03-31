Funny Face paid a visit to popular businessman Ofori Sarpong's plush mansion, which was filled with numerous luxury cars

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, the comedian took a stroll inside the huge compound and admired the vehicles on display

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video were awestruck by the sheer amount of wealth the famous millionaire has amassed

Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face visited the mansion of businessman Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and was impressed by the display of wealth.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he walked around the massive compound, admiring the collection of luxury cars parked in the garage.

The millionaire’s car collection featured Rolls-Royce, Porsche, and several Mercedes-Benz models, all customized with his initials on the number plates. The video went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians reacting to the extraordinary display of wealth.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong’s mansion first went viral a few years ago when business mogul Osei Kwame Despite celebrated his birthday there. The event, attended by members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, showcased the businessman’s opulent lifestyle.

The property has a large compound with manicured lawns and a towering multi-story building. However, the highlight is the grand garage, which houses more than 10 high-end cars.

The residence reflected the financial success of its owner, who is one of Ghana’s leading businessmen.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong is the CEO of Special Ice Company Ltd and has investments in real estate, finance, and manufacturing sectors.

He owns Special Investments Ltd and is a co-partner at Best Point Savings and Loans. His businesses have contributed to his wealth, making him one of the country’s most influential entrepreneurs.

Funny Face's visit to Ofori Sarpong's mansion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

reaganforson said:

"I am always happy seeing a smile on your face, bro. God is not done with u, you are great."

uncle_kayy1 wrote:

"Anytime I see u laugh or smile, I jux feel happy for u. Stay blessed Bruh."

lawson.studios said:

"The best revenge is to thrive to become a better person, focus and keep winning. We must learn to normalize resetting our lives and putting the past behind us swiftly because what the future holds for us is nothing but Good. May God keep preserving you bro @therealfunnyface."

iamchrislarry commented:

"See Dr. Ofori Sarpong aka SP1 mansion like a whole palace."

big_lomo1 wrote:

"You're What We Call Man God Bless You Numooooooooo."

confitrendz said:

"Each time I see u smile, I am so happy. Funny God got you, onu."

Despite opens auto museum

Ofori Sarpong's close friend Osei Kwame Despite is just as wealthy as he is, and recently, he started an auto museum.

YEN.com.gh reported that the millionaire's luxury vehicles were put on full display for patrons to get a feel of them.

Many Ghanaians were impressed by the venture and praised the businessman for the initiative.

