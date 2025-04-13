Yvonne Nelson has been strongly warned to refrain from making any derogatory remarks about Aggrey Memorial SHS

Yvonne, a former student of Aggrey, during a recent interview, described her time in the school as challenging

Her description of the school did not sit well with Quame Owusu Daqua and other old students of Aggrey, who have criticised her

Actress Yvonne Nelson has incurred the wrath of some past students of Aggrey Memorial Senior High School with her recent utterances about the school.

Yvonne Nelson, a former student of Aggrey Memorial, recently took a swipe at the school, describing her time there as challenging.

In an interview with Joy Prime, the actress stated that Aggrey was not her first choice, and she had to manage it because she had no other option. She added that the school ended up not being the best place for her.

"Aggrey wasn't the best of places for me. I gave you examples about being scared of going to the class. The second thing is hygiene and the quality of food...the food was terrible," she said.

Aggrey Memorial old student warns Yvonne Nelson

After coming across Yvonne Nelson's interview, a man named Quame Owusu Daqua, issued a strong warning to the actress, asking her to refrain from badmouthing the school.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 10, 2025, Daqua, who emphasised that the Cape Coast school was good, suggested that Yvonne's time there was not enjoyable because she was a bad girl.

He claimed that Yvonne Nelson was expelled from the boarding house at Aggrey Memorial after being allegedly caught with guys at guest houses on numerous occasions.

"Dear YVONNE NELSON, for those of us who know you very well, this is the last time we’ll take this from you. Take the School that gave you the exposure out of your mouth.

"Maybe we should also talk about the numerous times you sneaked to the guest houses with guyz where you were caught and finally expelled from the boarding house.

"Not everyone will keep mute like your mother when you denigrated her.

"Your last warning."

Reactions to Daqua's response to Yvonne Nelson

The warning from Daqua to Yvonne Nelson, who recently honoured her primary school teacher, caught the attention of other old students of Aggrey Memorial, who shared their experiences in school and their supposed encounters with Yvonne Nelson while on campus.

Martha Sampson said:

"You see what I was saying, someone who was part of every form of insubordination in school will never enjoy the school.. We all saw Yvonne Nelson in Aggery and know what her record was like... Got suspended more than 3 times and finally deboardnised before writing her SSCE, nu what do we expect from her.. She has forgotten the opportunities she got on the Aggrey stage that helped her build her confidence to become good at creative arts, which finally made her an actress. This life ankasa diiieeerrr we that entered Aggrey through bribes and backdoor nu we are the ones making negative comments about the school.. We know she was brought in by her stepfather through the back door, so you it's ok... If I say I'll continue, I might even talk about my cerelac she forced me to give her, so you it's okay..."

Naa Dedei Brown said:

"When her colleagues were writing SSCE I saw her at dorm most times . She didn’t write one paper po. I will never forget the punishment she gave to me on my way to church because I refused to fetch her water down the hill. She never considered my condition and punished me for hours. She should gerrout. 😂😂😂."

Hannah Baidoo-Dedzi said:

"This girl is not serious, and why is she lying? Ask if she ever missed going to the dinning hall? All her silly behaviours hmmm."

Philip Yawson said:

"Dear Yvonne, like you mentioned, Aggrey was not your choice but the school made you. That's why you were able to jump onto bigger platforms without any major schooling after your completion. For some of us, Aggrey was a major turning point in our lives, great people like the late Mr Hayford, my house masters Mr Aidoo, Mr Eshun, Mr Abeka and Crisscross were fantastic individuals with great worth of knowledge and advise. Teachers were gave their best at a time some secondary schools didn't even have teachers for some subjects. I don't recall incidents of teachers coming to class to beat everyone nor we given bad food. This interview was an opportunity at least to sell your alma mater but not to degrade it. Maybe you were in a different Aggrey but for some of us here, we were in # Aggrey Memorial AME Zion with different experiences altogether."

Yvonne Nelson's Aggrey Memorial teacher replies her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson's former teacher at Aggrey Memorial had lashed out at her after she talked down on the school.

The teacher, who goes by the name Eric Fynn Damtse, was displeased with the actress and argued that she did not enjoy her time at the school because she was stubborn.

