Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. popularly called Akwaboah, has praised his wife for a smooth one-year married life.

The songwriter explained that his wife is a virtuous woman who always supports him in every endeavour and has been a strong pillar in his life.

Akwaboah Praises Wife for Praying With His Singlet Whenever He Goes Out On Their First Anniversary

Source: Instagram

Akwaboah stated that he has been able to buy another house and car after he married the love of his life in a star-studded ceremony.

Akwaboah praises his wife

Some social media users have commented on the trending video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dorothy.ameyaa stated:

"Eeeiii one year marriage thanksgiving service dey? I didn’t know ooo."

zantimae stated:

"He does look strong in the face."

gadelle_nyarkmen stated:

"Wow, this is so beautiful."

yourfavv.hannan stated:

"Awww We thank God 🙌🙌❤️."

yerko754 stated:

"God bless them more."

beduaamaameesi stated:

"That’s beautiful."

The Instagram video is below:

Akwaboah and his girlfriend rock suits

Source: YEN.com.gh