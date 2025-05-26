Abraham Attah took to his official Instagram page to share new photos of himself flaunting a new look

The Beasts of No Nation movie actor rocked his new invisible locs hairstyle, which made him look mature

Abraham Attah wore an oversized varsity bomber jacket and complemented his look with big earrings and dark sunglasses

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has debuted another new look as he continues living his life in the US.

The Beasts of No Nation movie star took to his official Instagram page to share photos of his new invisible locs hairstyle, which gave him a mature look.

He wore an oversized Untitled Artworks' Angel Of Death varsity bomber jacket, which fitted his impressive physique and complemented his look with big earrings and dark sunglasses as he posed for photos like a professional model.

Since the beginning of the year, Abraham Attah has regularly changed his looks and flaunted new hairstyles. He recently shared a series of photos he took of himself in the washroom.

In one of the photos, Abraham Attah wore a puffer jacket, a white singlet, and a New York Yankees baseball cap as he took a mirror selfie. The actor complimented his look with large round earrings.

In another photo, the US-based Ghanaian actor rocked his rasta hairstyle, took off his shirt and showed the massive physical muscles he had built from his continuous work in the gym.

Another photo showed Abraham Attah flaunting his dreadlocks, which now reached his neck and covered half of his face.

The actor has been schooling in the US since he made his breakthrough in the film industry alongside English-born Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean actor Idris Elba, Dr Likee's former camp member Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika and British-Ghanaian actress, television presenter and producer, Ama K. Abebrese, in the 2015 Netflix-produced movie, Beasts of No Nation.

His role in the critically acclaimed movie earned him numerous prestigious accolades, including the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the Venice International Film Festival, the Rising Star Award from the Black Film Critics Circle, and Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards.

In 2021, Abraham Attah gained admission to Tufts University, a private institution located in Massachusetts, in the United States of America (USA) to further his studies and pursue an athletic career.

The Beasts of No Nation movie actor is expected to graduate from the University this year.

Below are the photos of Abraham Attah flaunting his new look:

