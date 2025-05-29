Renowned American author, motivational speaker, and pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts and her family are in Ghana

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams received the celebrity couple in his plush mansion in Accra

Some social media users have commented on Sarah Jakes Roberts's lovely video that she posted on Instagram

Sarah Jakes Roberts, along with her husband, Pastor Touré Roberts, are currently in Ghana to host a series of impactful events aimed at uplifting and empowering the local community.

They arrived on May 27, 2025, and were graciously welcomed by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams at his opulent mansion located in the Greater Accra Region.

Upon their arrival, the couple enjoyed a lavish meal prepared by Lady Elsie, Archbishop Duncan-Williams' daughter and owner of El Concierge Catering.

She served a delightful array of traditional Ghanaian dishes alongside continental favourites, which received enthusiastic praise from Sarah Jakes Roberts, who appreciated the cultural culinary experience.

In a captivating reel shared on social media, Sarah Jakes Roberts and Touré made a special stop at the Holy Hill Chapel Assemblies of God, where they were honoured in a ceremonial event that adorned them with royal apparel.

In this moving moment, they were bestowed the esteemed titles of Chief and Queen Mother, symbolising their connection to Ghanaian culture and the respect they garnered from the local community.

The church service that followed was a powerful demonstration of faith, featuring stirring worship, insightful teachings, and prophetic declarations.

This event marked a historic moment not only for the Holy Hill congregation but also for the broader Christian community in Ghana, reinforcing the bonds between faith and heritage.

Sarah Jakes Roberts remarked,

“It wasn’t just a ceremony; it was a legacy. We felt the weight of history, the beauty of tradition, and the deep embrace of a people who see purpose, calling, and connection across continents.”

Sarah Jakes Roberts's unique fashion look in Ghana

Throughout her visit, Sarah Jakes Roberts has showcased a remarkable fashion sense that elegantly blends contemporary style with a deep appreciation for Ghanaian culture.

Renowned for her empowering messages and leadership within the faith community, her sartorial choices have made a significant impact, reflecting her personal style while honouring Ghanaian heritage.

1. Monochromatic Elegance

Sarah was seen in a striking sleeveless ruched dress ensemble that featured a tailored corset, paired with elegant high heels. This look exuded confidence and modernity, perfectly aligning with her bold fashion persona and radiant presence.

2. Vibrant Two-Piece Outfit

Embracing a playful yet sophisticated aesthetic, Sarah opted for a vibrant outfit consisting of a long-sleeve blouse and a ruffled long skirt.

This colourful combination added joy and energy to her appearance as she made her way to church, capturing the spirit of the occasion.

3. Earth-Toned Jumpsuit

In another classy ensemble, Sarah donned a colourful jumpsuit with voluminous sleeves. This outfit beautifully balanced modesty with contemporary flair, making it suitable for both spiritual gatherings and social events, showcasing her versatility and eye for fashion.

