Ghanaian lady Adwoa Afriyie has passed away a few months after her star-studded wedding ceremony

The outspoken and intelligent young lady inspired many young ladies with her gorgeous outfits for her traditional wedding

Some social media users have commented on the 2012 Krobo Girls Senior High School Entertainment Prefect's post on Instagram

Ghanaian style influencer Adwoa Afriyie has passed away after her luxurious wedding ceremony in November 2025.

The former student of Krobo Girls Senior High School, who always flaunted her lavish lifestyle on social media, walked down the aisle in a star-studded ceremony.

A Ghanaian Lady who attended Krobo Girls Senior High School dies six months after her wedding. Photo credit: @chocolateshotit.

Ghanaian lady rocks an off-shoulder gown

Ghanaian bride Erica Adwoa Afriyie looked terrific in an off-shoulder beaded Kente gown for her traditional wedding.

She smiled beautifully throughout the photoshoot as she mesmerised Ghanaians with her simple makeup look and long eyelashes.

The style influencer wore a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and accessorised her look with unique silver earrings that matched the designs in her gown.

mzglendale

"Young ladies, stop focusing on your looks during the marriage ceremony and invest your time in prayers. Life is spiritual."

Amahomefoods stated:

"Our elders say when you are pregnant you don't do any marriage ceremony until you give birth but youth of these days don't listen. I believe there is a spiritual reason but we don't listen.My condolences to her family."

odole_labi stated:

"When marriage is delayed, it could be for protective reasons."

jacklynakuaallotey

"Listen and listen very good, marriage is more spiritual than physical. If you only concentrate on the physical and not the spiritual, you might not make it. Prayer changes things. Nipa yɛ forken no matter who they are, it could be a family member, mpo doing you hmmm."

afoak_waemelia

"Years back, here in Italy, a couple had a serious car accident right after their wedding 💒 the lady died at the spot and the guy fell into a coma. He came out of the coma after three months and couldn’t remember anything 😢😢😢hmm."

Ghanaian lady recites emotional wedding vows

Ghanaian bride Erica got the wedding guests teary-eyed with her wedding vows as they exchanged rings at the outdoor events.

She professed her undying love to her husband, Kwasi, in the presence of both families and friends at the private ceremony.

Ghanaian bride models in a long-sleeve gown

Ghanaian bride Erica looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve gown designed by Snip House as her second outfit for her traditional wedding.

Snip House, a clothing brand operated by a lovely Ghanaian couple designed Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss's wife Marie Wiseborn's most-talked-about gown for her multi-day wedding ceremony.

Style influencer Erica embodied the look as she posed with her family and friends for a memorable video shoot.

Ghanaian bride Erica attends KOGA 12

2012 Krobo Girls Senior High School entertainment prefect Erica looked regal in a white lace short sleeved dress to the school's ninty eighty anniversary.

She spoke about her former boyfriend, who was based in Takoradi and how she missed being in school.

Serwaa Amihere attends Erica's viral wedding

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere graced Ghanaian bride Erica and Kwasi's wedding in a stylish kente gown that went viral at the event.

Serwaa Amihere stole the spotlight at the event with her custom-made gown one-hand gown designed by award-winning Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew to the lavish wedding.

The serial entrepreneur wore a stylish turban that matched with her look while she accessorised her look with expensive Chanel earrings and a gold wristwatch.

Lady dies after a car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a young Ghanaian woman who went to the club to have some fun, but she did not come home alive.

According to reports, Erica was hospitalised following the ghastly car accident and subsequently died.

Heartbroken, internet users flocked to the comments area to share their thoughts after seeing videos of the young woman dancing at the club.

