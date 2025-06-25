Kuami Eugene has recalled how a visit to the Volta Region brought him a breakthrough after initially struggling as an artiste

In an interview with Doreen Avio, Eugene mentioned that he had been working in the church as an artiste without much traction

However, a friend took him to the Volta Region, where he began to see significant progress in his career, starting with the MTN Hitmaker

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Eugene Marfo, professionally known as Kuami Eugene, has shared how a trip to the Volta Region in 2016 became the catalyst that transformed his musical career.

In an interview with media personality Doreen Avio, Eugene opened up about his journey from obscurity to becoming one of Ghana's most celebrated musicians.

Kuami Eugene is a successful Highlife musician who started as a gospel artiste. Photo source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

According to the former Lynx Entertainment signee, he was a struggling church musician who found it difficult to commute home from church after singing, adding that he learnt many things he knows about music from the church.

"The church was where I learned almost everything I know about music today, including all the instruments I can play," he explained.

However, despite the invaluable musical education and spiritual growth he experienced within the church community, the financial rewards were minimal. While congregation members recognised his exceptional talent and frequently invited him to perform at private events, the compensation barely covered the basic needs of the Angela hitmaker.

"The money I could make was just enough for transportation and sometimes just food," the musician recalled.

Kuami Eugene is a multi-instrumentalist and singer who learnt a lot in church. Photo source: @kuamieugene

Source: Twitter

Kuami Eugene's visit to Volta brings breakthrough

The turning point in Kuami Eugene's career came through what he describes as an unexpected journey to the Volta Region in 2016. A friend took him to Volta, and everything began to fall into place.

"I believe that trip marked a turning point in my life," Kuami Eugene stated, while withholding the specific purpose or activities during his time in the region.

Motivated by circumstances he attributes to the Volta Region experience, Kuami Eugene auditioned for the MTN Hitmaker reality show upon his return to Accra.

His performance on the competitive music platform earned him recognition as the second runner-up, which led to his signing with Lynx Entertainment, the record label that would become instrumental in his rise to stardom.

Under the Lynx Entertainment umbrella, Kuami Eugene's career trajectory accelerated rapidly. His talent and hard work were quickly recognized within Ghana's music industry, earning him the Unsung Artiste of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in his debut year with the label.

The success continued over the following years. Kuami Eugene secured the New Artiste of the Year award in his second year, followed by the prestigious Artiste of the Year title in a historic third consecutive year of VGMA recognition.

This remarkable three-year sweep of major awards established Kuami Eugene as one of Ghana's premier musical talents.

Watch Kuami Eugene's interview below:

Kuami Eugene begs Mahama over cedi rise

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene recently begged President John Dramani Mahama to halt the rise of the cedi against the dollar and other top trading currencies.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, the musician took to social media to lament about his dollar savings rapidly losing value due to the cedi's rise.

Many Ghanaians, particularly those based abroad, shared similar sentiments about the rise of the cedi against foreign currencies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh