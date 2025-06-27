Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo has been appointed as a presidential staffer in the office of the president

The University of Ghana graduate has not confirmed the news on her official social media pages

Many social media users have congratulated the outspoken news anchor on her new political appointment

Bridget Otoo has officially been appointed as a presidential staffer under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

While the specific details of her role within the government have yet to be publicly released, it is widely anticipated that Otoo will utilise her extensive background in journalism and media to enhance the government's communication strategies and public relations efforts.

Bridget Otoo Gets New Appointment as a Presidential Staffer

Otoo’s career has been distinguished by her outspoken advocacy on pressing social issues, particularly her active participation in the Occupy Julorbi House protests that aimed to address rampant economic hardship, astronomical living costs, and demand accountability from the government.

Additionally, she has been a strong supporter of LGBTQI+ rights in Ghana, a topic that remains contentious in the country. Her appointment is expected to introduce a progressive and fresh perspective to the administration's public engagement and media interactions.

As a presidential staffer, Otoo's responsibilities are likely to encompass advising on media relations, formulating comprehensive communication strategies, crafting public messaging, and representing the administration in various public forums.

Her appointment highlights the administration's recognition of the vital role effective communication plays in governance and public engagement.

Bridget Otoo's education background

Bridget Otoo completed her primary education at Aggrey Memorial Basic School in Sekondi, followed by her secondary education at Bompeh Senior High Technical School in Takoradi, where she was notably elected as the Girls Prefect, showcasing her leadership skills early on. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, furthering her education with a Master of Business Administration from the prestigious University of Ghana, Legon.

**Early Media Experience:** Before venturing into broadcasting, Otoo began her career as a voice artist in 2003, where she lent her voice to advertisements for significant brands such as Unilever, Tigo, and Ecobank, laying the groundwork for her future in media.

**📺 Broadcasting Career**

**TV3 Network Limited:** Otoo rose to prominence as a news anchor and broadcaster at TV3, one of Ghana's leading television networks. Throughout her tenure, she hosted several influential programs, including "New Day" and "You and the Police," while also anchoring prime-time news segments, which contributed to her becoming a trusted face for viewers across the nation.

**Metro TV:** After taking a brief hiatus from mainstream media, Bridget successfully relaunched her journalism career at Metro TV in 2021. There, she hosted the flagship news bulletin "The News Night," aired between 7 pm and 8 pm daily, which further solidified her influence in Ghana's media landscape.

**🛠️ Other Media Roles**

**Public Relations:** During her National Service, Otoo gained valuable experience in public relations at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, marking her initial foray into the communications sector.

**Content Development:** She has also demonstrated her versatile skill set as a content developer and producer at Mediamax Ghana Limited, where she was integral in creating compelling media content.

**✊ Activism & Advocacy**

**Social Justice:** Otoo is widely recognized as a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment and the rights of the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana, using her platform effectively to raise awareness and champion these causes.

**Occupy Julorbi House:** In September 2023, she prominently participated in the "Occupy Julorbi House" protests in Accra. This significant movement aimed to bring attention to critical issues such as economic hardship and government accountability. During the protests, Otoo was arrested, which underscored her unwavering dedication to social justice and activism.

Recognition**

**Mandela Washington Fellowship:** In 2018, Bridget Otoo received notable recognition when she was selected as a finalist for the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, honoring her impactful leadership and contributions to the media industry in Ghana.

With her rich background in media and her strong commitment to advocating for societal change, Bridget Otoo’s new role as a presidential staffer is poised to be influential in shaping the administration's communication strategy and public interface.

