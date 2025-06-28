Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini recently paid a significant visit to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Ghana, where he generously presented a gift to a group of ten emaSwati students.

Each student received E17,800 (approximately USD 1,000), intended to support their academic and living expenses while studying abroad.

King Mswati III Gifts Several KNUST GH¢10,000 Each For Their Academic Needs in a Lovely Video

This benevolent gesture underlined the King’s commitment to the educational advancement of youth from Eswatini.

During the visit, the King, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Inkhosikati LaMagongo, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the positive reports he had received from KNUST’s Vice Chancellor, who spoke highly of the students’ discipline, dedication, and academic achievements.

King Mswati III motivates KNUST students

The King took the opportunity to encourage these students to not only excel in their studies but also serve as cultural and educational ambassadors for Eswatini.

He emphasised the importance of applying their acquired knowledge towards contributing to the development and progress of their home nation.

The atmosphere during the event was vibrant and festive, with the students celebrating this momentous occasion through traditional dances and engaging warmly with the royal couple.

Inkhosikati LaMagongo particularly endeared herself to the audience by personally embracing several of the female students, creating a sense of familial warmth and support.

This poignant event exemplifies King Mswati III's unwavering commitment to fostering educational opportunities for Eswatini's youth while also nurturing strong international relationships that can yield mutual benefits.

King Mswati III meets President John Mahama

King Mswati III recently concluded a noteworthy four-day state visit to Ghana from June 24 to June 28, 2025.

The primary objective of this visit was to fortify diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between the Kingdom of Eswatini and the Republic of Ghana.

Upon his arrival at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, the King was warmly welcomed by Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, along with various high-ranking government officials.

He then proceeded to the Jubilee House for comprehensive discussions with President John Dramani Mahama.

The dialogue focused on enhancing trade relations, exploring dynamic opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and fostering cultural exchanges that could benefit both nations.

King Mswati III meets Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

One of the highlights of King Mswati III’s visit was a grand durbar of chiefs held at the historic Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Hosted by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the event showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom through traditional music, dance performances, and various cultural displays.

This celebration was not only a testament to the deep-rooted traditions of the Ashanti people but also served to foster goodwill between the Ashanti community and the Kingdom of Eswatini, further solidifying the ties between the two nations.

