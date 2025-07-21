Ghanaian singer Molly Ama Montgomery, popularly called Moliy, has responded to critics who claimed her performances are not memorable

Ghanaian singer Moliy Ama Montgomery, popularly called Moliy, has taken a strong stand against media personality Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh’s remarks regarding her stage presence during the recent Ghana Party in the Park event held in the UK.

During a segment on DGN TV's Entertainment Guide, NYB, as he’s affectionately known, discussed the standout performances at the much-anticipated festival.

Moliy responds to Ghanaian journalist Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh's attack on her stage craft and memorable performances. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

While acknowledging that Moliy boasts one of the biggest songs to emerge from Ghana on a global scale, he expressed disappointment, stating that her performance lacked the enduring impact one would expect from such an acclaimed artist.

“Moliy needs to incorporate certain elements into her performances that can leave a lasting impression."

I can hardly recall her presence despite her having the most significant song internationally from our country. "

"She should consider adding distinctive features to her act to ensure she stands out when the dust settles.”

Moliy responds to a journalist over her performance

Not one to shy away from criticism, singer Moliy responded emphatically on her X page on July 21, 2025.

She emphasised the importance of time and experience in the journey of personal and professional growth, highlighting her substantial progress over the past year.

“Technically, that’s what experience is meant to do: enhance your skills, much like in any facet of life. But go off. I've evolved from having zero bookings last year to becoming the most in-demand Ghanaian artist this summer, performing at shows around the globe. They play!” she posted confidently.

Singer Moliy performs at the 2025 BET

Meanwhile, a monumental moment in singer Moliy's career arrived on June 9, 2025, when she made history as the first Ghanaian artist to perform at the prestigious BET Awards.

During the vibrant live pre-show, Red Carpet Live, she delivered a spellbinding medley of her hit songs, including the crowd favourite Shake It to the Max.

This electrifying performance not only underscored her burgeoning presence in the global music scene but also showcased her prowess within the energetic realms of Afrobeats and dancehall.

Dressed to impress, Moliy lit up the stage in a stylish gold long-sleeved mesh top paired with a chic metallic mini skirt that accentuated her unique style. Her striking Barbie-inspired hair cascaded elegantly, complemented by meticulously sculpted acrylic nails.

She completed her look with trendy white sneakers, further enhancing her image as a fashion-forward artist.

Billboard recognises Moliy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Shake it to the Max hitmaker Moliy of Ghana, who won Billboard's African Rookie of the Month award in June 2025.

Top musicians such as Shensea and Davido Stonebwoy have been seen jamming to the viral song on Instagram.

Some social media users have congratulated the young Ghanaian musician for projecting the country with her song.

