Lil Win has shared his frustration about the ongoing banter between Diana Asamoah and Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah

The actor, a staunch follower of the religious leader, angrily called on Kwaku Oteng to step in

He noted that things could go wrong if the station did not quickly take action to reprimand Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has expressed his disappointment with Dr Kwaku Oteng, the owner of Angel Broadcasting Network, for sitting aloof while the feud between Diana Asamoah and Adom Kyei-Duah lingers.

Lil Win strongly cautions Diana Asamoah after her comments about Adom Kyei-Duah.

Source: Facebook

Diana Asamoah, who is closely affiliated with the NPP, has accused the popular man of God of being a charlatan and playing a role in her sister’s death.

In a recent video, Lil Win lamented some comments made by gospel singer Diana Asamoah on Akoko Abon Kokrokoo, a morning show programme on Angel FM.

The Kumawood star was livid as he reflected on how Diana Asamoah recklessly criticised Adom Kyei-Duah as the Anti-Christ.

Lil Win noted that the handlers of Angel TV were irresponsible to allow the gospel singer to make such unfounded claims with impunity.

"Your workers respect you in the same way we respect Adom Kyei-Duah. I implore you to advise the lady who is taunting Adom Kyei-Duah. Angel FM, please take action or things will go wrong,", Lil Win warned Dr Kwaku Oteng.

NPP must call Diana Asamoah to order - Adom Kyei-Duah

Diana Asamoah and Adom Kyei-Duah have been at each other's throats for over a year.

Recently, Adom Kyei-Duah issued a stern warning to the New Patriotic Party for allowing gospel singer and other communicators to attack him and his church members.

In a sermon delivered to his congregation on September 28, Adom Kyei Duah shared his complaint and vowed to punish the party in the upcoming elections.

Lil Win's warning to Diana Asamoah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Mr Atakora said:

"I think the woman is winning the fight hahahahaha😁😁😁😁 Presure paa nni."

user2916633509559 wrote:

"The funny part is she never mentions his name oo😂😂."

Emmanuella Boakye commented:

"But she can stop going to the radio station and create her own podcast, and God will still get to the people. If they know the number of Christians praying for her and other Christians, they would stop this🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Come with the word, not threats."

Realchikiboca122222 shared:

"One woman against ten thousand men of Philadelphia 😂. Diana Asamoah is indeed a very powerful woman."

Diana Asamoah replies to Adom Kyei-Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah had intensified her ongoing public feud with pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah following his recent warning to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The gospel singer established that she would cease to become an NPP member if the party's leaders paid attention to Adom Kyei-Duah.

Diana Asamoah also blamed Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's massive defeat to President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.

