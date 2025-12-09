Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyeman Duah, stepped out like twins for a recent funeral ceremony

The Kumawood actress and her husband, who is the chief of Kunsu in the Asnati Region dazzled in matching outfits

Their video got social media users reacting to their stylish appearance with praise and mixed opinions on makeup

Actress shares delightful backstory on how her husband fell in love with her after a film

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyeman Duah, have delighted social media users with a new video.

The couple recently stepped out for a funeral and they appeared in the same fashion, wearing outfits made from the same cloth.

The cloth, an African wax print, had designs including circles, abstract patterns, and traditional African motifs in red, gold, deep green colours on a black background.

Mercy Asiedu, husband dazzle in same cloth

Mercy Asiedu sewed a kaba (traditional Ghanaian blouse and skirt) with her cloth. Her short-sleeved kaba had a well laid out beaded embellishment covering its neckline.

She completed her look with an elegantly wrapped dark-coloured gele (head wrap) with gold accents. The gold accents compliment her accessories which included gold-coloured necklace, earrings, and bracelet.

The actress' husband who is the chief of Kunsu, a town in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region, wore his cloth in the traditional Asante form for men. He adorned himself with a crown and other ornaments around his shoulders.

As synonymous with chiefs when they appear in public, Nana Agyeman Duah, sat under an umbrella with his wife sitting to his right.

Watch the video below

Kumawood ctress Mercy Asiedu's marriage

Mercy Asiedu and Nana Agyeman Duah, who shuffles between Ghana and the US, got married in April 2017.

In a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the actress explained how she met her husband.

According to her, her husband fell in love with her voluptuous chest after watching her movies.

"My husband said after watching my movie Asoreba and seeing my chest, he vowed to come and look for me when he comes to Ghana. He hadn't been enstooled at the time," she said.

Watch the video below:

Since their marriage, they have been inseparable, often attending events together. They have also been consistent with their tradition of twinning in their fashion.

Reactions to Mercy Asiedu and husband's video

The video of Mercy Asiedu and Nana Agyeman Duah has sparked mixed reactions. While many people who reacted were full of praise for the actress and her husband, others pointed out that she had too much makeup on.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

Akosua Abrefi Duah said:

"So pretty."

Mefiri AsanteMampong said:

"So beautiful."

Kwame Owusu Donkor said:

"Whether right or wrong, I'm seeing it for the first time. Same cloth, look beautiful though."

Isaac Boamah said:

"The make ups of Oheneyere is too much."

Jemimah Asare Botchwey said:

"Demure."

