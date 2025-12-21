Two Nigerian groomsmen and a lady were denied entry to a wedding due to their hairstyles and attire at the Spoken Word Bible Assembly

Two groomsmen have voiced their disappointment after a Port Harcourt church allegedly refused them access to attend their friend's wedding ceremony due to their hairstyles and attire.

In a video recorded outside the worship centre, the groomsmen were accompanied by a female guest who was also reportedly turned away because of her form-fitting dress.

"Let it be known that 'Spoken Word Bride Assembly' have asked us to remain outside the church because of our hair and dressing, please what is wrong with this our look or dressing?" text overlaid on the video shared to TikTok stated.

One of the groomsmen, content creator @yankohboy_, revealed they had invested N185,000 in their suits, only to be barred from entering due to their braided hairstyles.

"So, guys, this church you are seeing over here, somewhere in Port Harcourt. I don't even know the name of the church. Looking at us, you would know that we have spent so much. Owning this suit is N185k. After spending so much, we came to this church for our friend's wedding, we are part of the groomsmen, they asked us to stay outside because of our hair," he explained in the clip.

The content creator questioned what was objectionable about their appearance and the female guest's outfit.

"Just look at us. Look at the girl over there (points at the lady in a white dress), because of her dress, they asked her not to enter inside the church. What is wrong with this dress? Look at us, what is wrong with us? I thought here God said he is after our hearts, not our dress. They bounced us. This is a church, not even a club. E no make sense now," he said.

