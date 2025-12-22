Abena Korkor has stirred fresh reactions after resurfacing on social media for the first time in two months

In a viral video, she provocatively danced at Madina’s Zongo Junction, drawing attention from passers-by

Abena Korkor's online return left Ghanaians with mixed reactions, with many calling on her to be sent to rehabilitation

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and mental health advocate, Abena Korkor, has caused a stir after resurfacing on social media for the first time in two months.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Abena Korkor was spotted at Zongo Junction, a popular intersection at Madina, a suburb of the capital, Accra.

Abena Korkor grabbed attention dressed in a flowing blue dress with her head shaved.

With crowds of people passing by, the former host of The Ladies Circle on TV3 provocatively danced, leaving many passers-by staring in wonder.

Abena Korkor has frequently sparked controversy with her actions, stemming from her long-running battle with bipolar disorder, which she has been open about.

In June 2024, the media personality sparked alarm when she was seen at a party behaving erratically as she inhaled nitrous oxide-filled balloons.

She previously attracted attention with her controversial list of prominent personalities she allegedly had affairs with.

Abena Korkor’s actions upon her return to social media stirred reactions among Ghanaians, with many calling on her to receive help.

Abena Korkor enjoys waakye at a joint

Abena Korkor’s antics at Madina Zongo junction marked her first return to the public eye after she was spotted having fun at a waakye joint in October.

In a video, she took a close shot of the waakye she ordered and happily gave a commentary on the meal before her.

“Waakye is ready. It contains macaroni and 'taaria'. I'm eating with Sister Sena, while Sister Abigail is busy with accounts," she said in the video.

Ghanaians praised Abena Korkor’s demeanour in the video, describing it as a happy departure from her typical controversial posts.

