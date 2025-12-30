Osebo, in an interview with media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, disclosed that he started his popular boutique with only five pairs of shoes and 10 jeans

The popular fashion designer said he was in Italy before moving to Ghana to start his clothing business, which is now one of the most popular boutiques in Ghana

Many Ghanaians reacted to Osebo's story positively, were motivated by his grass-to-grace story and hoped to be as successful as he is one day

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Osebo has disclosed that he started his now-popular boutique with only five pairs of shoes and 10 jeans.

In an interview with media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, he shared how his business, now one of the most recognised fashion stores in Ghana, began with limited resources and a strong determination to succeed.

Before launching his boutique, Osebo lived in Italy, where he developed his fashion sense and business mindset.

He later moved to Ghana to start his clothing business, taking a chance with the small stock his money could afford. His story has inspired many Ghanaians who see his journey as proof that hard work and perseverance can lead to success.

Osebo has faced many struggles in life. In the past, he has detailed how he grew up in a poor family and had to work from a young age to support himself.

He noted in an earlier interview that at 10 years old, he walked over 60 kilometres from Bechem to Nkekaasu in search of opportunities. He has also shared that he has worked as a shoeshine boy, hawked ice cream, sold firewood, and carried goods in markets as a head porter.

Ghanaians react to Osebo's story

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DANNY FOREX said:

"Oh, at least this one is cool because that’s what most people are even having in their shops now."

@SikaPaapabi reacted:

"To open boutique is not by mouth oooooo you have to start from something before you end up with huge things, he tried."

user4276856722038 said:

"They knows the right way instead of them to show us the real way they will come, and I started with 1gh blablabla, then things."

NyarkoA bronoma commented:

"This make more sense than those who claim they started their usiness ten years ago but boast about one billion dollars net wealth."

Gudguy said:

"He said in one of his interviews that he used to steal cars in Italy 🇮🇹, One day, the apostle Kwadwo Sarfo warned him, so when he listened to him and stopped, it back fired, so why are you saying this? hmm."

