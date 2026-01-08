Adekunle Gold and Simi Welcome Twins, Share the Joy on Snapchat

Nigerian singers Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, have welcomed twins, as revealed in a viral Snapchat post. The beloved couple announced the joyful news on January 8, 2026.

Source: UGC

Adekunle Gold Announces Twin Birth With Sweet Message

Adekunle Gold took to Snapchat to share a heartwarming image of two baby outfits with the caption “Double Trouble”, followed by the message: “Asked God for another child, and He blessed me double.”

The announcement followed speculation sparked by the music video for “My Love Is The Same”, released in late December 2025. The video featured private family scenes, including Simi visibly pregnant and their daughter, Adejare, singing along, fueling rumours that the couple was expecting.

A Growing Family of Stars

Adekunle Gold and Simi got married in a private ceremony in January 2019. They welcomed their first child, Adejare—affectionately known as Deja—in May 2020. Simi later dedicated her hit song “Duduke” to their daughter, further endearing their family to fans across the continent.

The couple has mostly kept their family life private, occasionally offering glimpses into their world through music and visuals.

Fans and Celebrities React With Joy

Following the announcement, fans, fellow musicians, and industry colleagues flooded social media with congratulatory messages and prayers. Many praised the couple for blending their creative careers with family life while maintaining their privacy.

The arrival of twins marks a joyful new chapter for Adekunle Gold and Simi as they continue to inspire both musically and personally.

Source: YEN.com.gh