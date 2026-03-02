New allegations against Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi have surfaced weeks after his untimely demise on Friday, February 13, 2026

In a video, TikToker Born Rich detailed an alleged prophecy the late preacher shared about her to her mother before she was born

The TikToker's allegations against Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young Ghanaian TikToker has raised some allegations against Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi weeks after his untimely demise.

Ghanaian TikToker Born Rich levels allegations against Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi weeks after his demise. Photo source: Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, @i_am_born_rich/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Friday, February 13, 2026, news emerged that Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi had passed away. His colleagues later confirmed the sad news on social media.

The popular preacher, who founded the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International, reportedly died after a short illness.

News of his death sparked disbelief and immense grief amongst Ghanaians, occurring as it did abruptly, with no indication that the man of God was unwell.

The deceased's colleagues, including Bishop Daniel Obinim and Reverend Obofour, mourned his death with emotional eulogies.

After reports of Elisha Osei Kofi’s death went viral on Friday, February 13, several counter reports began emerging alleging that he was in a coma and not dead.

Several bloggers, including YouTuber Ohenea Media, published interviews with individuals claiming that the preacher was not dead.

A narrative emerged that he was still clinging to life and would eventually return to the land of the living.

The rumours sparked outrage on social media as many Ghanaians alleged that the preacher’s reported death was ‘planned’ for clout-chasing purposes.

Elisha Osei’s family speaks on his death

In a public statement released on Saturday, February 21, 2026, Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi’s family confirmed his passing.

The family said the man of God died after suffering a cardiac arrest on February 13.

"With hearts filled with sorrow but anchored in the hope of resurrection, we announce the passing of Prince Elisha Kofi Osei, founder and General Overseer of the Grace Family Church International. He departed this life after a cardiac arrest on Friday, February 13, 2026," the statement said.

In the statement, they also shared a warning to those spreading false rumours about the preacher’s death and warned that legal action would be taken against them.

Below is the Facebook post with the statement shared by Pastor Prince Elisha Kofi Osei's family:

TikToker's allegations against Elisha Osei Kofi emerge

In a video she recently shared on her page, TikToker Born Rich, aka Last Baby, was spotted dancing at her residence.

In the caption, she claimed that Prophet Osei Kofi prophesied to her mother at church in the 2000s that she was a "nsuo ba," which means "child of water," a baby associated with a water spirit deity.

She accused the late prophet of instructing her mother to get rid of her while she was still in her womb.

Content creator Nessa raises serious allegations against Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi after his demise on February 13, 2026. Photo source: Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, @_nessa_official/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Born Rich expressed excitement as she shared that she was doing her second degree despite the claims made by the late prophet about her.

In another, she accused the late prophet Elisha of denying her motherly love due to his prophecy and said that God had helped her survive.

Born Rich also claimed that the late preacher praised her a while ago when she visited his church for choreography and that he did not recognise her.

The TikTok videos of TikToker Born Rich levelling allegations against Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi are below:

TikToker's allegations against Elisha Osei stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kobby Dice commented:

"Herh, be careful 😂."

Traffic Brand Influencer said:

"This is uncalled for. My girl, take the video off please 🙏."

Fareeda Maame wrote:

"Masa, let him rest in peace wai."

Nessa's allegations against Elisha Osei surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nessa's allegations against Prophet Elisha Osei surfaced days after his demise.

In a video, the content creator detailed some alleged incidents that transpired between the late prophet and a church member.

Nessa's allegations against Prophet Elisha Osei triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh